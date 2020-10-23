Feedback sought on Council’s commitment to ‘shovel ready’ projects

Friday, 23 October, 2020 - 11:40

Southlanders are being invited to provide feedback on the opportunity to upgrade some flood protection schemes through a co-funding arrangement where the Government funds 75% and Environment Southland funds 25% of the cost.

The ‘shovel ready’ funding comes from the Crown Infrastructure Projects fund and is estimated to create more than 100 jobs over the next few years in Southland.

Chairman Nicol Horrell said this was a fantastic opportunity for Southland.

"The Government’s ‘shovel ready’ funding offer means we can improve flood defences that would have taken us 10 years or more to achieve through our regular work programme, for a quarter of the cost. On top of that it will be contributing to the economic recovery by opening up job opportunities for Southlanders."

The Government funding is for $13.875m of flood protection work in Invercargill and the Mataura and Waiau catchments. The total cost of the work is $18.5m. The Government funding covers 75% of the cost and the Council is required to contribute 25% or $4.625m, in a co-funding arrangement.

As the Government’s funding was unexpected the Council is planning to use existing reserves of up to $1.5 million for this year (2020-21). Some of the work projects for the year include rock work on the Mataura stop banks, upgrading and extending the stop bank at Boundary Creek upstream of the Mataura township, and to purchase the new pump for the Lake Hawkins pump station on Stead Street (near the Invercargill Airport).

The way the Council funds the remainder of its contribution, up to $3.125 million, will be consulted on next year for the 2021-2031 Long-term Plan. During that consultation, people’s views will be sought on how to fund the local share with options likely to include reserves, a targeted rate and borrowing.

Southlanders are invited to provide feedback about the opportunity created by the Government’s ‘shovel ready’ funding to upgrade some key flood protection schemes in the region. More information is available and feedback can be received online at www.haveyoursay.es.govt.nz; by email at service@es.govt.nz or by post to Private Bag 90116, Invercargill by 5pm Monday 9 November.