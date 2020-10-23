Tourism NZ executives and board members 'Do Something New' - council

Friday, 23 October, 2020 - 12:46

Tourism Central Otago hosted eight members of Tourism New Zealand’s senior executive team and the Tourism New Zealand Board Chair and Deputy Chair on a visit to Central Otago for the first time today.

The opportunity arose to showcase a small part of Central Otago’s unique offerings in a half-day window following their Board meeting in Queenstown yesterday.

"This is a rare opportunity to establish a stronger understanding of what Central Otago’s proposition is and how Tourism New Zealand can bring our story into its future work," said Tourism Central Otago General Manager Dylan Rushbrook.

"From recent research we know that 75% of New Zealanders plan to take a holiday in New Zealand within the next 12 months, and that the top consideration is rest and relaxation. With Central Otago’s focus on boutique high quality and genuine experiences, we think we tick that box really well."

The group was able to see sections of the new Central Otago Touring Route - launching later in November, and the Lake Dunstan Trail - due to open in early 2021, Highlands and Hayden Paddon’s exciting new ventures, and also visit some local vineyards before departing to meet their flights.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said it had been wonderful to welcome the Tourism New Zealand team to "our little piece of Paradise".

"One of the things I love about being Mayor of Central Otago is that I get to be one of the district’s top sales people for this marvellous place. To be able to meet with the top people in the New Zealand tourism industry and, along with TCO and local tourism operators, be part of showing them what we have to offer was a marvellous opportunity."