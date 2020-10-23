High-tech seabed surveying in Coromandel commences - LINZ

Friday, 23 October, 2020 - 14:42

High-tech seabed surveying of the approaches to Coromandel Harbour and several corridors around the Aldermen Islands has begun this week.

Land Information New Zealand’s Manager Hydrographic Survey Stuart Caie says the survey is part of an annual work programme to update New Zealand’s nautical charts for commercial and recreational mariners and the data gathered can be used to benefit the Coromandel in other ways.

"While our primary goal is safety of navigation, the data collected can also be used for marine science and environmental management and we have been working with Waikato Regional Council to identify these opportunities," says Mr Caie.

Any hazards identified during the survey will be notified through LINZ’s fortnightly Notices to Mariners.

Specialist marine survey company, iXblue, has been contracted to undertake the Coromandel survey. They will be surveying up to 100m deep in some places to create detailed 3D maps of the seafloor using their vessel MV Silent Wings and its Un-crewed Surface Vessel (USV), DriX.

Once the data has been captured and processed, it will be made freely available through the LINZ Data Service.

The Coromandel survey is dependent on weather conditions but is expected to be completed in November.