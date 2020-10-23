Nevis Bluff work gets underway after Labour Weekend, delays

Friday, 23 October, 2020 - 14:57

Nevis Bluff, SH6, spring programme - rock stabilisation and inspection

Following Labour Weekend, those who travel along State Highway 6 between Cromwell and Queenstown will spot Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Nevis Bluff spring safety programme underway.

Between 8am and 5pm from Tuesday, 27 October, road users can expect up to ten-minute delays at a time. "People may be able to see abseilers inspecting and removing loose rock on the Nevis Bluff rock face," says Mark Stewart, Central Otago Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi.

Good views from this office: Abseilers above the Kawarau River, removing loose rocks on the Nevis Bluff in past spring scaling seasons.

The work is being done by Waka Kotahi’s Aspiring Highways team. One particular area to be inspected on the Bluff may require blasting and an extended closure during the first week of November. Further notification will be made prior to any extended delays.

"The Nevis Bluff is a site that we regularly inspect, monitor and stabilise as part of our commitment to provide a safe, accessible highway network," says Mr Stewart.

"However we appreciate everyone’s understanding for any delays that they may encounter and thank them for following the temporary, lowered speeds which are for their safety and the safety of our workers."

This work is expected to be complete by mid-November, subject to weather conditions.

The Nevis Bluff is about half-way between Cromwell and Queenstown - 25 minutes from Cromwell, 35 minutes from Queenstown, above the Kawarau River.

