Serious crash in Timberlea

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Main Rd North (SH2) in Timberlea.
Police were advised of the crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle just after 5pm.
Initial indications are that a person has been injured.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.
Further updates will be provided when available.
