Serious crash on SH 3 at Westmere

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a pedestrian and a heavy-vehicle on State Highway 3, Westmere.
Police were alerted to the collision just before 2pm.
Initial indications are a person has serious injuries.
The road is closed and diversions are in place.
Updates will be made when available.
