Fatal crash near Tekapo

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can confirm one person has died in the serious two-car crash on SH 8 near Tekapo this morning.
Three people in the second car have been airlifted to hospital with moderate injuries.
There are still extensive delays for motorists as the road is blocked.
The alternate route for motorists is through Waimate towards Kurow.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice