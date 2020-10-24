Serious crash blocking SH8 near Tekapo

Saturday, 24 October, 2020 - 10:10

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash near Lake Tekapo.

The two-car crash happened on the Tekapo-Twizel Road (State Highway 8) about 3km west of Lake Tekapo township, around 9am.

The road is blocked and extensive delays are expected.

Motorists are asked to delay travel.

The alternate route for motorists would be through Waimate to Kurow.

Information on injury status of those involved in the crash will be confirmed when able.