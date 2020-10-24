Police investigating death in Whakatane overnight

Saturday, 24 October, 2020 - 07:50

Police are investigating the death of a man in Whakatāne overnight.

The man presented to Whakatāne Hospital at around midnight with critical injuries and died a short time later.

Enquiries are under way to determine the circumstances that led to the man's injuries.

Anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries is asked to contact Police via 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.