Police appeal to motorists following Labour Weekend serious crashes

Saturday, 24 October, 2020 - 17:35

Police is strongly appealing to motorists to behave safely on our roads after a devastating start to Labour Weekend.

Our frontline staff have attended four fatal crashes across the country since the official weekend period began at 4pm yesterday.

We have also responded to a number of other serious crashes which have resulted in significant injuries to those involved.

While it is too early to talk about the cause of these crashes, we will continue to relentlessly remind people we all have a part to play to keep our roads safe.

With high volumes of traffic on our roads this long weekend, we implore you to keep your speeds down, pay attention to your surroundings and the conditions, and watch your following distances to ensure you arrive alive.

Most people behave safely on the roads most of the time, but it only takes one risky decision or moment of inattention to result in tragedy.

Ultimately, the actions of every driver and rider makes a difference.