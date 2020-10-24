One lucky Lotto player wins $1 million

Saturday, 24 October, 2020 - 21:12

It will be a Labour weekend to remember for one lucky Lotto player from Auckland after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Westgate Pharmacy in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Westgate Pharmacy should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

At Alert Level 1, Lotto NZ counters across the country will be open, and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19