Pedestrian dies after crash on SH 3 inWestmere

Police can confirm a pedestrian has died following the earlier crash on State Highway 3, Westmere.
Police were alerted to the collision just before 2pm.
The road remains closed and diversions are in place.
Police enquiries are ongoing to both identify the person's next of kin and understand the circumstances of the crash.
