No new community cases of COVID-19 - Ministry of Health

Sunday, 25 October, 2020 - 13:05

There are no new community cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today.

One case from managed isolation, which was under further investigation yesterday, has been reclassified as a confirmed case which has now recovered.

Three other cases have also now recovered, meaning the total number of active cases is 70.

We can confirm all day 6 testing for the international fishing crew has now been completed, with no additional positive results to report from yesterday.

Our total number of confirmed cases is now 1,579.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 5,396 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,067,143.

This is a strong weekend figure.

Testing has also been pleasing in the Auckland area, with metropolitan DHBs reporting steady demand at the region's seven community testing centres, where 633 people were swabbed yesterday.

The seven community testing centres remain open today and tomorrow - those are Northcote Community Testing Centre, Northcare Accident and Medical, Whânau House in Henderson, Western Springs Community Testing Centre, the Whânau Ora Community Clinic in Wiri, the Otara Community Testing Centre, and the North Harbour stadium carpark in Albany.

COVID-19 testing is also available across metro Auckland at a number of urgent care clinics and general practices over the long weekend. A reminder that wherever you get swabbed, a COVID-19 test is free of charge.

Full details of testing availability in Auckland and the testing centre opening hours can be found on the ARPHS website.

Where ever you are in New Zealand over coming days, you can call Healthline for advice 24/7 and information on testing locations. Its dedicated COVID-19 number is 0800 358 5453, or you can check with the DHB's website.

We'd also like to extend our thanks to primary care teams testing today, the laboratory staff, public health teams, hospital staff and the other health professionals who are working during this long weekend to support our pandemic response.

NZ COVID Tracer

There are now 2,325,300 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 98,703,172 poster scans and users have created a total of 4,151,438 manual diary entries.

It's encouraging to see the number of poster scans has almost doubled compared to the number we reported last Wednesday.

The more we scan, the safer we’ll be. The faster we respond, the faster we stop COVID-19.