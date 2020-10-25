Plan ahead and get home safely this Labour Weekend - Police

Sunday, 25 October, 2020 - 14:20

As people prepare to head home from the long weekend tomorrow, Police are continuing to urge motorists to behave safely on the roads.

"Too many people have already lost their lives or been seriously injured on the roads this weekend," says National Road Policing Manager, Acting Superintendent Gini Welch.

"We’re expecting a significant amount of traffic across the country tomorrow and we know it can be stressful when there are so many vehicles on the road, especially when you’re in a rush to get to your destination."

"However we all have a part to play in keeping our roads safe, and we’re appealing to all motorists to do their bit to ensure everyone gets home safely."

"Please watch your speed and following distances, pay attention to the conditions, and stop and take a break if you’re feeling fatigued."

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is also urging people to plan ahead, be patient on the road, and accept that some delays are likely on their journeys home.

"The roads have been very busy as people take advantage of the first long weekend since June, and we know that traffic heading back in to the main centres will be very heavy tomorrow," says Greg Lazarro, Waka Kotahi General Manager Safety, Health and Environment.

"Congestion and some delays will be unavoidable at peak times, so we’re asking everyone to allow plenty of time for a safe trip home."

Mr Lazzaro encourages people to use Waka Kotahi’s on-line holiday journeys map to plan their journeys home. The holiday journeys map shows predicted traffic flow across popular journeys over the Labour Day weekend on popular holiday travel routes, based on previous years travel patterns.

Because predicted peak times can change based on incidents, weather and even driver behaviour, drivers should also check Waka Kotahi’s real time Journey Planner for latest traffic and travel information before they head home. The Journey Planner tool provides real-time travel information, traffic cameras, and updates on delays, roadworks and road closures.