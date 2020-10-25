Tekapo crash victim named

|
Police are now able to confirm the name of the man who died following a crash on Tekapo-Twizel Road near Tekapo yesterday.
He was 42-year-old Che Tekapa Hogg, of Auckland.
The three other people injured in the crash remain in hospital with serious injuries.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.
