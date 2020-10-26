Weka Pass Road crash victim named

|
Police can now release the name of the man who died in a crash on Weka Pass Road in Hurunui on Friday 23 October.
He was Julian Bruins Yates, aged 52, from Akaroa.
Our thoughts are with Mr Yates' family and loved ones.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
