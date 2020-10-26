Injuries in crash on SH 5

|
At least 12 people have received injuries in the crash on State Highway 5 at Ohaaki, northeast of Taupo.
The crash involved three cars and the status of those injured ranges from moderate to serious.
Those injured have been taken to Rotorua Hospital for treatment.
The road is now open.
