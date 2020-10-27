Council's frontline services to merge with district iSites in Taupo and Turangi

Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 - 09:14

TaupÅ District Council’s frontline customer services and the iSite visitor centres will merge as of next Monday, November 2 with both services offered from the same location in both TaupÅ and Turangi.

In TaupÅ, both council and iSite services will operate from the existing iSite building in Tongariro Street. In Turangi, the council services will join the iSite at 2 Ngaweka Place in Turangi.

Head of communications and customer relations Lisa Nairne said the merger of the two services was the result of a council decision earlier this year, post-COVID 19 and the resulting significant decline in tourist numbers.

"The iSite function had been heavily subsidised by ratepayer funding for some time, and the council could see there was some significant efficiencies to be made by bringing the services together," said Mrs Nairne. "The added bonus is that it will also mean our community will have enhanced access to both council and iSite services as from Monday it will be seven day a week operation," she said.

The opening hours in Taupo will be 9am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 1pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Turangi hours will be 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 1pm Saturday and Sunday. The council services in Mangakino will continue to be offered from the Rangatira Drive location from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.