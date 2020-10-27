Woman dies following mountain bike accident at Maungatautari

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can confirm a woman has died following a mountain biking accident on Luck at Last Road, Maungatautari shortly before 9am yesterday morning.
The woman was airlifted to hospital where she later died.
This death is included in the official Labour Weekend period, bringing the total number of lives lost on New Zealand roads to seven.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice