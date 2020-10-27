Road closure on SH3, Awakino, this afternoon - NZTA

Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 - 12:14

TRAFFIC BULLETIN

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises State Highway 3 near the intersection with Iredale Quay in Awakino will be closed from approximately 1pm this afternoon for vehicle recovery following an earlier crash.

The road is expected to remain closed until approximately 5pm. It is currently open under Stop/Go traffic management with a temporary speed limit in place.

Motorists are encouraged to delay their travel or consider alternative routes, and to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up to date information on the closure.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.