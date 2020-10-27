On 'yer bike to Deveron Street - Invercargill City Council

Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 - 14:06

On ’yer bike - to Deveron Street! A special community event like no other is coming to Deveron Street this November to help explore opportunities and experiment with innovation in Invercargill’s streetscape

The Deveron Detour will be on in Deveron Street, between Gala and Yarrow Streets, between 10.30am and 2pm on Sunday, November 1.

Roading Manager Russell Pearson said the event is part of the launch of a temporary cycleway down Deveron Street from Gala to Forth Street, which will be developed and trialled until June 2021, thanks to funding from Waka Kotahi’s Innovative Streets initiative.

"We hope the event and road closure will kick off the temporary cycleway and plant the seed in people’s minds about how they could use a bike as an alternative way for getting around our city," he said.

"People from out of Invercargill often remark on our wide, flat streets, and how they’re perfect for cycling. We’ve also got some great places to ride a bike, like through Queens Park, or the Estuary Walkway.

"Here at Council, we’d like to understand how we could make it easier for people to use their bikes not only to get from A to B, but also for recreation too."

The activities at the Deveron Detour will include live music and performances, emceed by Liv McBride, a giant games area thanks to Sport Southland and Healthy Families Invercargill, face painting, pedal carts, a mini road for youngsters to learn the road rules, a bike decoration station, bike mechanic workshop, and the Police community bus for people and families to meet and learn more about our emergency services.

Best of all, all of the activities at the event are free.

Mr Pearson said the family friendly event will run alongside the Tour of Southland launch at Queens Park, which starts at 1pm.

"We especially encourage any families, particularly with children under 10, to come along on their bikes, celebrate the streets, and have a great time," he said.