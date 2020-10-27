Rutene Road stormwater upgrade restarts - council

Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 - 14:36

The Rutene Road stormwater upgrade is expected to restart next week.

"We are aiming for as little inconvenience as possible once the works get started again," said Neville West, 4 Waters infrastructure manager.

"In the first phase of work we will install a new wastewater and drinking water pipe under the berm where the site is temporarily fenced. We plan to finish that by mid-December.

"In the second part of the works, due to start on 11 January, we will install a new stormwater pipe under the road from 101 to 125 Rutene Road, and two new stormwater pipe extensions at 113 and 117 Rutene Road."

Mr West said Council would contact property owners to discuss the second part of the works, which are scheduled to be finished by the end of February.

The project is intended to reduce the likelihood of flooding during rain, and all surfaces damaged by the works will be reinstated.

If you have queries, please call the Fulton Hogan 24-hour contact phone number on 869-1800, or Council’s customer services team on 06 867 2049 or email service@gdc.govt.nz.

"We thank you for your patience," Mr West said.