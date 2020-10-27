Serious crash on Lake Esplanade - NZ Police

|
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Lake Esplanade in Queenstown.
The single-vehicle crash was reported around 5pm.
Initial reports indicate two people have sustained serious injuries.
The road is closed and traffic management is in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
