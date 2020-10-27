Call for comment on an enzyme processing aid - FSANZ

Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 - 18:08

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is calling for comment on an application to allow an existing enzyme processing aid to be produced from a new source in the Food Standards Code.

FSANZ CEO Mark Booth said the applicant is seeking approval to produce the enzyme - beta-amylase, from soybeans.

"If approved, the processing aid will be used in the production of maltose syrup (a type of sweetener that is added to food).

"After undertaking a risk assessment, we found no safety concerns from using this new source of beta-amylase which has a long history of safe use.

"As this processing aid will be used at low levels, we found it is either not present in the final food or present in insignificant quantities," Mr Booth said.

To have your say, see our call for comment page. Submissions close at 6pm (Canberra time) 8 December 2020

What happens with my feedback?

Submissions will be published to our website as soon as possible after the end of the public comment period.

FSANZ will consider all feedback received through this submission process before making a decision on whether to approve the application.

FSANZ's decision will be notified to ministers responsible for food regulation who can ask for a review or agree that the standard should become law.