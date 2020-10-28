All lanes closed for overnight maintenance on Northern Motorway - NZTA

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 - 09:40

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that the Northern Motorway (SH1) will be closed between Oteha Valley Road and Silverdale for essential maintenance over several nights, starting Sunday 1 November.

Both northbound and southbound lanes between Oteha Valley Road and Silverdale will be closed between 9:00PM and 5:00AM on:

Sunday 1 November to Thursday 5 November

Sunday 8 November to Tuesday 10 November

Please note this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled. Contingency dates are Wednesday, 11 and Thursday, 12 November.

A signposted detour along Dairy Flat Highway for both northbound and southbound traffic will be in place. The BP Service Station Dairy Flat and other shops on SH1 will be closed.

"Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and allow more time for their journeys on these nights. The night time closures are scheduled for when there is less traffic and to minimise disruption," says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Auckland System Manager Andrea Williamson.

"Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their cooperation and understanding while we carry out this work."

The closures are required to carry out a range of maintenance tasks, including drainage upgrade work at the Lonely Track Road overbridge.

"This work is an important part of the maintenance programme to ensure the motorway is kept in a good and safe condition for all road users."

For updates and information about this work, or any other motorway issues please call 0800 44 4449 or email help@asm.nzta.govt.nz.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook Auckland: facebook.com/nztaakl

Facebook Northland: facebook.com/nztanorthland

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)