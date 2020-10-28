Police investigating death seek sightings

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 - 09:45

Statement to be attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells:

Christchurch Police are investigating the death of a woman near Summit Road, Heathcote Valley, between Sunday 25 October and the early hours of Monday 26 October.

At this time we are treating the woman's death as unexplained while we piece together a timeline of her movements.

We would like to talk to anyone who was near the Cattlestop Crag climbing rock area on Sunday, or saw the woman walking in the Mt Pleasant, Lyttelton or Summit Road area overnight on Sunday through to Monday morning.

She was of slim build, approximately 160cm tall with dreadlocked blonde hair.

She was wearing a dressing gown with a hood, white and blue paisley-patterned long pants and black and white shoes.

She may have had a black Globe-brand longboard with her.

This is about 1 metre in length with a slight dip in the middle of the board.

We are yet to locate her longboard and would like to hear from anyone who might have found it.

Anyone with any information can contact police via 105 and quote file number 201026/8376.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.