Falling in lava with volcanoes as a kid led to PhD - Massey University

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 - 10:42

New information following the change in COVID-19 alert levels. massey.ac.nz/coronavirus

Home > About Massey > News > Falling in lava with volcanoes as a kid led to PhD

Falling in 'lava' with volcanoes as a kid has led to PhD

Charline Lormand- School of Agriculture and Environment, Doctor of Philosophy (Earth Sciences)

A French kids’ show sparked a life-long interest in volcanoes and worldwide travel for Dr Charline Lormand, who has recently received her PhD in Earth Sciences.

Growing up in Issoudun, a small town located in central France about eight times smaller than Palmerston North, Charline’s introduction to the world of volcanos was through a science education tv programme for kids called "C’est pas sorcier" (It’s not rocket science).

Without this show Charline wonders if her interest would have been ignited. Known for its extensive sunflower fields and its emblematic medieval White Tower, Issoudun itself does not show any sign of volcanism within a 200km radius.

After the tragic deaths of French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft in Japan in 1991, Charline was made aware of the many volcanic processes were still poorly understood.

"My experiences during childhood shaped and stimulated my scientific interests and later movies and books introduced me further into the volcano world."

As an undergraduate student in geology, Charline was able to travel to Iceland to reaffirm her love of the subject. She says this trip confirmed her dedication to her field and her eagerness to understand volcanoes and their impact on surrounding population.

Having investigated volcanoes in France, Iceland, Hawaii and Italy, studying New Zealand volcanoes was the logical next step for Charline.

Why Massey?

She says she chose to do her doctorate at Massey because it offered her the perfect mix of "expert supervisors, an exciting PhD project about the Tongariro Volcanic Centre and the Volcanic Risk Solutions group of Massey University."

Her PhD, titled: "Understanding magmatic processes and their timescales beneath the Tongariro Volcanic Centre through microanalytical investigations of the tephra record", looks at forecasting timing and processes related to explosive volcanic activity.

During her PhD, Charline investigated the magmatic and ascent processes recorded by 60,000 volcanic crystals from the Tongariro Volcanic Centre. This research provides new insights into the expected time window between geophysical unrest and volcanic eruption.

"It is my wish that this research contributes to the scientific knowledge and provides relevant information to be included in future hazard assessments and evacuation planning at the Tongariro Volcanic Centre, required by the decision makers and stakeholder agencies."

Charline says she has loved doing her PhD and has been very lucky to have had such wonderful experiences while studying. Highlights of her study experience include travelling twice to Hokkaido University (Japan) to analyse her samples using high-resolution instruments, and several opportunities she had to attend conferences to share her findings and receive feedback from like-minded scientists.

Her main advice to others considering studying towards a PhD is to "enjoy the journey!"

"It’s a rollercoaster, you will go through ups and downs, but you will learn so much about your topic and about yourself.

"You will grow professionally and personally - and don’t forget to communicate your research to different types of audience, it is so rewarding and motivating!"

Originally set to graduate earlier in the year, Charline chose to defer her graduation due to COVID restrictions.

She marked the event with celebrations with friends as well as a virtual "apéro" with her family, who watched the graduation stream from France.

Naturally, Charline also is planning a celebratory hike in National Park close to "her dearest volcanoes".

Charline is currently looking for the next target for her research… Will it be another volcano in New Zealand? Or a frequently active volcano in Japan? In South America? Or will she go back to Iceland? Stay tuned by following her on Twitter @charlinator_as.

Created: 28/10/2020 | Last updated: 28/10/2020

Page authorised by Corporate Communications Director

Latest News