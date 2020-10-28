Update: Police investigating death seek sightings

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 - 11:30

Police can now release the name of the woman whose body was found near Cattlestop Crag on Monday 26 October.

She was 21-year-old Rosalie Anderson-Hill.

As previously advised, Ms Anderson-Hill's death is currently being treated as unexplained while we piece together a timeline of her movements.

We would like to talk to anyone who was near the Cattlestop Crag climbing rock area on Sunday, or saw Ms Anderson-Hill walking in the Mt Pleasant, Lyttelton or Summit Road area overnight on Sunday 25 October through to Monday morning.

She was of slim build, approximately 160cm tall with dreadlocked blonde hair.

She was wearing a dressing gown with a hood, white and blue paisley-patterned long pants and black and white shoes.

She may have had a black longboard with her.

This is about 1 metre in length with a slight dip in the middle.

We are yet to locate her longboard, if anyone has found this item we would like to hear from them.

Anyone with any information can contact police via 105 and quote file number 201026/8376.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.