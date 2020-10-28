Work integrated Sport and Exercise successes celebrated - Massey University

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 - 12:12

Some things are harder to do via Zoom - sport and exercise practicums are among them.

Despite the challenges of 2020, Massey University students and staff as well as industry supervisors celebrated the success of this year’s Sport and Exercise Practicum cohort at the Sport and Rugby Institute in Palmerston North last week.

Forty-two students undertook practicum projects in the ManawatÅ« region this year, each contributing a minimum of 200 hours of work. The Sport and Exercise Practicum is an integral part of the Bachelor of Sport and Exercise degree.

Projects included sport development and events for a range of regional organisations, physical education and coaching activity in schools, and exercise prescription and training in fitness industry and health settings.

Course coordinator Professor Andy Martin says that despite COVID-19 setbacks it was expected that all students would complete the practicum requirements by the end of the year.

"With this year's challenges, students have needed to be resilient, adaptable and flexible. As a direct result of their practicum experiences, a number of students have already been able to secure employment, reinforcing that the practicum experience allows our students to have a graduate point of difference that employers value."

Student Georgia Atkinson worked on the Yeah Girls initiative for ManawatÅ« Cricket Association and has recently been appointed as their Female Development Officer. She is taking over from Amy Johnson, who completed her practicum in 2019 and will be undertaking a graduate diploma in teaching in 2021 at Massey.

Miss Atkinson says: "this job has made me realise how much planning, organisation, and admin goes on behind the scenes to allow events to run smoothly and successfully."

Rebecca Boyd has been working for Netball ManawatÅ« as their assistant Junior Development Officer and has recently been appointed as their Fast 5 Coordinator.

"Taking on the role as the Fast 5 Coordinator was a huge success and has stood me in great stead for the future," she says. "I’ve built great relationships with those in the organisation, as well as in the wider community," she says.

Exercise practicum student Toby Fuller, who worked as a sport therapist at Xalt in Palmerston North and was supervised by Massey graduate James Harvey, has also secured employment for 2021 following his practicum.

He said his confidence has skyrocketed working at Xalt as he developed professionalism, knowledge, and confidence through translating complex information into easy to understand bites for clients.

Dr Lynette Hodges, who coordinates the exercise prescription clinic on the ManawatÅ« campus, noted that; "the students do a great job engaging with clients, who then continue to come back year-on-year along with the gyms wanting more of our practicum students."

Following their sport practicum, some students will go on to complete a graduate diploma in teaching. Amber David is one of them - she has been working as an assistant teacher and sport coordinator at ManawatÅ« College. She says the placement has been a great way to gain insight into a school environment and a career in education.

"It has allowed me to gain basic skills in this career as I move forward into my profession. I will be confident and somewhat experienced."

Students are also able to study the degree via distance - one student, Astrid Norman, was recently appointed in a sport coordinator role at Howick College in Auckland following her practicum.

"I found my placement this year to be really beneficial as sport coordinator is a job I would definitely consider at the completion of my studies. The school year and sport particularly was interrupted because of COVID-19, but I was able to have first-hand experience in working through such a challenging event, which may prove useful in the future."

For two distance students whose practicum projects were due to take place overseas, the restriction of the lockdown meant they had to do their projects on-line based at home in Wellington.

Emma Robinson worked as a community and game development intern with the Gold Coast Titans Rugby League team. She really enjoyed working with the team and felt like a valued team member.

"Working from home has been a challenge since I was looking forward to being in the office and helping out with game day events. However, I have now had an experience that no one else has had before. I have been able to see my efforts have an effect on the business."

Ballet dancer Rhiannon Watkin-Fairless was due to travel to Germany to take up a professional contract. However, due to the restrictions she instead created an online international ‘COVID Support and Resources Group’ for dancers.

She acknowledges she was; "grateful for the opportunities of leadership and management that I may have not received in a pre-COVID environment."

Dr Hodges and Professor Martin has also published an article in the special edition of the International Journal of Work Intergrated Learning, detailing how the practicum has enriched sport and exercise with student capability during the global pandemic.

The Bachelor of Sport and Exercise has majors in Sport Development, Physical Education and Exercise Prescription, is available on the ManawatÅ« campus and is currently open for enrolments for 2021.