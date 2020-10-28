Selwyn residents asked about priorities for Council spending

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 - 16:41

Selwyn residents are being invited to share their views on what their priorities are for Selwyn District Council’s spending over the next 10 years.

The Council is surveying people in Selwyn on their priorities and how these should be funded, as part of an early engagement for the next Long-Term Plan.

The Long-Term Plan sets the budget and work programme for the Council for the next 10 years and is reviewed every three years.

With planning for the Long-Term Plan 2021-2031 under way, the Council wants to make sure it is reflecting ratepayers’ priorities for how the Council can help make Selwyn a great place to live and work in, Mayor Sam Broughton says.

"Just like all households, we plan our finances, work out what we need to spend and how we’re going to pay for it. As a Council we’re here to serve the district and to make sure that people have the best possible opportunities. You can help us with that by telling us what you think is important for Selwyn and where we should be focusing our attention."

In the online survey, the Council is asking ratepayers what activities should be the Council’s priorities and whether the Council should increase, decrease or maintain the current level of spending.

It is also asking ratepayers, if spending was to increase how should it be paid for, in particular what is their willingness to pay more?

The funds the Council has come from different sources, mainly from rates, but also from other sources such as user fees, government subsidies and grants, and borrowing.

The survey is one of a number of ways the Council is seeking feedback to help with preparing the Long-Term Plan. It builds on the themes identified at a recent community workshop with people representing different demographics and backgrounds, and identified from the annual residents’ survey.

The Council is also carrying out a quick poll on why people are choosing to move to Selwyn and asking community to share their ideas for how the Council could improve on social, economic, environmental or cultural wellbeing in the district.

People have time until 10 November to give their feedback at selwyn.govt.nz/whichway2031. Everyone who fills out the survey will go into a draw to win one of five $100 Prezzy cards.