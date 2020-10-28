SH1 Putaruru closure next week for pedestrian safety improvements - NZTA

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 - 17:10

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises State Highway 1 will be closed in Putaruru from 7am on Tuesday 3 November to 5pm on Friday 6 November as part of pedestrian safety upgrades in the town.

Southbound traffic will be detoured via Neal Street, Commerce Street and Market Street. Northbound traffic will be detoured via Kensington Street and Mackenzie Street.

The shops within the detour area will still be accessible to pedestrians at all times, with all parking outside of the work zone open for parking as normal.

These works include the upgrade of the existing pedestrian island outside Countdown, installation of a new pedestrian island near the Hog and Hounds Sports Bar and an upgrade to the existing pedestrian crossing just south of Neal Street to a raised pedestrian crossing, as well as parking improvements and stormwater upgrades to improve the drainage of surface water in the area.

Outside this detour, there will be Stop/Go traffic management at different times as required, with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h to ensure safety of road users and road workers. Pedestrians should cross at approved locations, which will be signposted.

Works are expected to take up to six weeks and be completed ahead of the Christmas holiday period. Motorists are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up to date information on the works.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

