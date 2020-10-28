Auckland Lotto player wins $1 million

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 - 20:50

One lucky Lotto player from Auckland will be celebrating after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Pak n Save Wairau Road in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Pak n Save Wairau Road should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

