Operation Linen: Appeal for information - NZ Police

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 08:50

Christchurch Police are urging Upper Riccarton residents who may have had a prowler or noted any unusual activity in the area this morning to contact them.

The request follows reports of a man unlawfully entering two residential properties in the suburb between 6am and 7am today.

As a result, a man is now assisting us with our enquiries.

We are in the early stages of understanding what has occurred today and if you noted a prowler on your property, or any unusual or suspicious activity, we urge you to contact us as soon as possible.

Support is being provided to those affected by these events this morning.

Further information will be provided when available.

Anyone with information that can assist is asked to call Police on 105 and reference Operation Linen.