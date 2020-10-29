PGF approves further $10m for East Cape Road - council

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 09:07

A further $10m of Provincial Growth Fund investment has been approved for repairs to East Cape Road, near Te Araroa.

Rei Kohere lives at the end of East Cape Road road near the lighthouse, an increasingly popular tourist attraction and the most eastern point of the country.

Mr Kohere says the ongoing investment is incredibly heartening.

"We’re very grateful that there has been a real investment focus on the East Coast and especially East Cape Road," he said.

"We’re about to have our road sealed and to receive this announcement for further funding is fantastic.

"This work makes the road so much safer for our local community and for the growing number of tourists who use this road every day."

The funding will enable further repairs to the bluffs between the 2km and 5km marks with rock revetment works to protect the road against rising sea levels, as well as dropout repairs, retaining walls and other safety improvements.

The first stage of works will get underway early next year, with all works expected to be completed by the end of the next financial year.

Over $4m of repairs have been completed in the last 18 months on East Cape Road and works are about to begin to seal an 8km stretch of the road.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the announcement is another major win for the TairÄwhiti region.

"We thank the Regional Economic Development Ministers for approving our request to access PGF contingency funding for these repairs," she said.

"This funding is critical to East Cape Road, but also to support local contractors and maintain new recruits in sustained employment.

"To complete this volume of repairs to our network, our local contractors have scaled up, bought new equipment, taken on new people and invested in their training and development."

The announcement takes the total approved PGF funding for TairÄwhiti local roads (excluding state highways) to $64.2m.

Over 200 people are working across the 21 PGF-funded roading projects across the region.

Council has completed over $34m of PGF funded works since May 2019 and is on track to deliver more than $20m of works before the end of this year.