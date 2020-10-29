Council seeks feedback on speed limit proposals

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 09:50

Kaipara District Council is seeking feedback on proposals to set new speed limits in the Mangawhai and Kaiwaka areas, including the Mangawhai urban area. The consultation is part of a rolling review of speed limits to be conducted across Northland.

The Review is part of a regional project to reduce the number of serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads by matching speed limits to the road environment. The review is also seeking to make our urban areas safer and more pedestrian friendly.

Northland Transportation Alliance Strategy and Planning Manager, Jeff Devine said that all Councils are required to review speed limits as part of the national "Road to Zero" Road Safety Strategy to ensure that speed limits are safe and appropriate for the wider road environment.

"Speed is a significant factor in 30% of fatal and serious injury crashes in Northland and the community has expressed a strong desire to address the issue", says Mr Devine.

The National Road to Zero Road Safety Strategy also requires Council to reduce speed limits around both urban and rural schools to improve safety for children when they travel to and from school. Road Safety and Traffic Engineer, Nick Marshall said that in most cases, a lower speed limit will reduce the number and severity of crashes.

"Reducing the speed won’t affect journey times much because most people’s average speed on these roads is much lower than the posted speed limit", says Mr Marshall.

Drop in information and consultation sessions will be held on:

12th November at the Hakaru Hall on Settlement Road between 12noon and 2pm

17th November at the Mangawhai Senior Citizens Hall - Fagan Place - between 4pm and 6pm 18th November at Kaiwaka Memorial Hall between 4pm and 6pm

19th November at Mangawhai Library Hall between 4pm and 6pm

Further information on the current speed limit review, including a Statement of Proposal and how to make a submission can be found on Councils website at kaipara.govt.nz/haveyoursay or by emailing Council at speedreview@kaipara.govt.nz .

Al submissions must be received by Council before 5pm, 18th December.