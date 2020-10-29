New analysis of live export ships shows there is still a high risk to animals - SAFE

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 13:43

New analysis from The Guardian has found that live export ships are twice as likely to be lost at sea as cargo vessels.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Bianka Atlas said the growing evidence supports what SAFE has been saying for years.

"It is clear that the live export trade places the lives of animals and humans at an unacceptable risk," said Atlas

Livestock carrier Yangtze Fortune is expected to arrive at Napier Port on Wednesday 4 November. This is will be the first export of live animals since the sinking of Gulf Livestock 1 in September.

The Yangtze Fortune’s arrival next week is estimated and subject to change, but the animal rights organisation SAFE will be protesting regardless.

"It’s only been two months since we lost 5,867 cows and 2 of our own people in the Gulf Livestock 1 tragedy and now we have another ship leaving from that same Port," said Atlas.

"The reality is, all of these animals, who are exported for breeding purposes, will eventually be slaughtered in their destination country, potentially by methods outlawed in New Zealand."

"Ending live export should be at the top of Jacinda Ardern’s agenda when she forms her new cabinet."