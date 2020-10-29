Have your say on Trading in Public Places Policy - Hamilton City Council

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 14:15

Should food trucks be allowed to operate in Hamilton’s Central City as part of markets and events?

And should the Central City area where mobile shops (including food trucks) aren’t allowed to operate, unless part of a market or event, be extended?

That’s the crux of Hamilton City Council’s proposed changes to its Trading in Public Places Policy.

The opportunity for the community to have its say on the proposed changes is open now until 12 November.

The changes include creating a subcategory of mobile shops for food trucks, and allowing food trucks to be part of markets and events in the Central City, for the full duration of the market or event.

Currently, mobile shops (including food trucks) are only allowed to operate between 6am and 10pm. If a mobile shop or food truck is part of an event or market that runs beyond those hours, they have to stop operating.

The area where mobile shops are currently unable to operate is between Anglesea Street and Victoria Street, from London Street to Knox Street.

There are two proposed extensions to the restricted area:

between Anglesea Street and the Waikato River, from London Street to Knox Street.

between Anglesea Street and the Waikato River, from London Street to Anzac Parade.

Council’s City Growth General Manager Jen Baird said the aim of the proposed changes is to ensure Hamilton’s food truck industry can be successful, vibrant, and innovative, while limiting the impact on the city’s restaurant businesses.

"We’re required to review the policy every three years," said Baird. "In general, most of the policy doesn’t need changing, but based on feedback from key stakeholders we’ve identified some ways to address the growing food truck trend."

Baird said Council has tried to make it as easy as possible for people to have their say.

"Given the great diversity of Hamilton’s restaurant and food truck scenes, we’ve made the consultation material available in Chinese, Hindi and Spanish, as well as English."

To share your voice on the proposed changes to the Trading in Public Places Policy, fill out the feedback form here before 12 November, or pick up a hard copy from the Council office at 260 Anglesea Street or any Hamilton City Libraries branch.

Click here to have your say > https://haveyoursay.hamilton.govt.nz/city-planning/trading-in-public-places-policy/