Three people charged over bank card skimming in Auckland

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 15:00

Three men have been charged following an investigation by Waitemata Police into skimming activity involving bank cards in Auckland.

On Thursday 22nd October Police located a male using skimmed bank card at an ATM machine in Glen Eden and a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged and will be appearing in the Waitakere District Court.

The following morning search warrants were carried out at two Ranui properties in relation to card skimming activities where offenders have allegedly attempted to use skimmed cards.

Two men, aged 33 and 50, were charged and are appearing in the Waitakere District Court.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Williams, Waitemata West Area Investigations Manager, says enquiries have established that the skimmed cards are allegedly linked to skimming devices used at parking machines in Auckland and Waikato Hospitals earlier this year.

"In general, we advise people who use car parking sites to check the pay machine for any unusual devices or attachments in and around the card insert function, prior to inserting their cards.

"We encourage the use of contactless and digital payment technology where applicable as alternative safe payment options.

If people see anything unusual on the pay machine, do not use it and report to both car park management and to Police," says Detective Senior Sergeant Williams.

A 37-year-old man was previously arrested in August following an investigation into alleged skimming activity at these parking machines and is next scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court in January on multiple fraud-related charges.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police cannot rule out further charges.