Police investigating death of Rosalie Anderson-Hill

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 15:05

Statement to be attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells:

Police want to thank the public for coming forward with information relating to sightings of Rosalie Anderson-Hill.

As a result of this information, we now have a greater understanding of Rosalie's movements on Sunday 25 October through to Monday 26 October.

We can confirm her longboard was located by a member of the public and provided to Police.

Her death will be referred to the Coroner.