Police investigating death of Rosalie Anderson-Hill

Statement to be attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells:
Police want to thank the public for coming forward with information relating to sightings of Rosalie Anderson-Hill.
As a result of this information, we now have a greater understanding of Rosalie's movements on Sunday 25 October through to Monday 26 October.
We can confirm her longboard was located by a member of the public and provided to Police.
Her death will be referred to the Coroner.
