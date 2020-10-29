'New TDHL Directors appointed'

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 15:15

The Board that protects and develops the Timaru community’s commercial assets has had three new Directors appointed by Timaru District Council.

The appointment of two independent and one Councillor Directors to the Timaru District Holdings Limited board, follows and implements the recommendation provided by the MartinJenkins report on governance of the Council Controlled Organisation. The Board will now have a majority of independent directors vs council members directors, as well as an independent chair and deputy chair.

Rebecca Keoghan and Mark Rogers have been appointed as independent directors, joining independent Chair Ian Fitzgerald, and Councillor Peter Burt will join existing Director Councillor Richard Lyon. Mayor Nigel Bowen who was appointed on an interim basis will retire from his position on the TDHL board.

The appointments were recommended to Council following an extensive recruitment process including an interview panel chaired by Councillor Sally Parker, along with TDHL Chair Ian Fitzgerald and independent industry specialist Kelly McGregor from the Institute of Directors. Timaru Mayor Nigel Bowen said that the skills being brought onto the board would ensure that the community’s assets continued to be proactively managed and developed, particularly in the challenging business environment the company is facing.

"TDHL looks after tens of millions of dollars of assets on behalf of the people of our district, so it's critical that we have the right mix of skills on the Board, particularly now we face the dual challenges of recovery after COVID and government changes affecting the future profitability of one of our major investments, Alpine Energy.

"The two new independent directors as well as the current chair bring a wealth of commercial and governance experience to provide a strong strategic direction for the company.

"But while TDHL is focused on providing the best commercial returns on our assets, it’s important that we retain strong links with the community through the council representatives on the board, and I’m confident that Councillors Burt and Lyon will provide a strong voice for the community at the table."

TDHL Chair Ian Fitzgerald said he is exciting to have the high calibre of Directors on a full Board to work with going forward. "I would also like to acknowledge and thank Nigel Bowen for his contribution, valuable insight and knowledge during his term on the Board."

Information on new directors:

Rebecca Keoghan MNZM is a Member of the Institute of Directors and became a Member of New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to business, particularly the dairy industry.

She is an experienced Director and Chair with considerable expertise across multiple business structures including local government, crown entities as well as private and cooperative companies. Rebecca brings particular strengths in governance, health and safety and risk expertise, commercial acumen and community engagement.

Mark Rogers is a Chartered Member of the Institute of Directors and a Timaru based professional director. With over 20 years’ experience in infrastructure, including transport and logistics, Mark brings expertise in finance, risk and compliance, as well as broad financial and commercial acumen. He has extensive experience with Council Controlled Organisations and is currently Chair of Venture Timaru. Mark brings high levels of energy, commitment and willingness to engage with the community, supported by his local knowledge and involvement.

Councillor Peter Burt QSM is an active member of the local community and brings a long term commitment to the company’s success. In addition to his 20 years in the NZ Police, strong commercial background and extensive governance experience, he offers a collaborative approach with strong communication skills. Councillor Burt signalled the desire to work with and assist the new and existing directors to bring together a strong and coherent team.