Thieves strike at Whanganui public gardens

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 16:18

Whanganui District Council’s Senior Parks Manager, Wendy Bainbridge, says this week two picnic tables and in-ground lighting were stolen from Rotokawau Virginia Lake.

She says in recent months numerous plants have also been stolen from both Bason Botanic Gardens - rated as a four-star garden by the New Zealand Gardens Trust - and Rotokawau Virginia Lake’s much-loved Winter Garden. Whanganui is not alone in experiencing a recent increase in public garden thefts, with reports around the country of a surge in people stealing plants to sell online.

"The seating, lights and plants are for the enjoyment of everyone in our community and it costs us all when they are stolen," Wendy Bainbridge says.

"We are extremely frustrated that this is happening and hope that someone may be able to pass information on to the police that will ensure the perpetrators are caught."

She says the plant thefts make a noticeable impact on the collection, with conservatory plants in particular - such as orchids and other foliage plants, including baskets - being targeted.

"The orchids only flower once a year and a lot of care goes into them to ensure they will flower - so when they’re stolen it’s hugely disheartening for the contractors who look after them and disappointing for the general public who come out to admire the displays.

"Outdoor plants are also a frequent target with people pulling established plants out of the ground, often damaging them to the point where they potentially will not survive anyway.

"A lot of care and attention goes into providing these facilities and producing these beautiful displays and we want to make sure visiting the public gardens is an experience everyone can continue to enjoy."

Anyone with knowledge of the thefts is advised to contact the police.