Award winners give Taranaki confidence - Council

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 18:17

People can be confident about the future of the region when they look at the calibre of the winners of this year’s Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Awards, says the Council Chair, David MacLeod.

Schools and their students, conservation volunteers, grassroots community groups, farmers from across the region, and corporates are among the 17 award winners honoured at a presentation function tonight.

"They’re all working to protect and improve our precious environment because they know it’s the right thing to do. And that’s something for us all to think about," says Mr MacLeod.

"Here in Taranaki, we’ve made good progress in preserving and restoring our environment. But it doesn’t happen on its own. It needs the whole community to take ownership and take action. Our winners and everyone who was nominated for this year’s awards have stepped up to the challenge. They deserve our gratitude."

He says their efforts remind us that Taranaki is are blessed with a can-do attitude. "We roll up our sleeves and get stuff done. And when I look at our award winners, and all those who were nominated, I’m confident about the future of our region."

Mr MacLeod says the presentation function is made possible with the support of sponsors: Contact Energy (education category), Corteva Agriscience (land management category), Fonterra (dairy farming category), Methanex NZ (community category) and Todd Energy (additional sponsorship support).

Tonight’s 17 awards take the total to 313 since the awards began in the 1990s. The 2020 winners are:

Environmental action in education

Åpunake High School jointly with

Åpunake Loop Trail Trust

For incredible effort and enthusiasm for protecting and improving the local environment and inspiring others to take positive action.

Auroa School

For outstanding effort developing innovative pest animal trapping technologies to improve trapping methods and practices.

Mimi School

For empowering students to take action to build a sustainable community through an amazing array of environmental projects.

Environmental leadership in land management

Campbell and Jodene McCowan

For outstanding effort protecting and improving the environment through sustainable land management and farming practices.

Karawhaka Poultry

For going above and beyond to minimise environmental impacts through the use of sustainable business practices and improving the environment through the planting of native trees.

Aorere Farms - Ross and Grant Skilton

For outstanding efforts to protect native flora and fauna through effective land management and the use of trapping technology.

Nick and Conna Smith - Milkoad Ltd

For outstanding effort protecting and improving the environment through sustainable land management and farming practices.

Environmental leadership in dairy farming

PKW Farms LP

For proactively minimising environmental risk and improving environmental performance through sustainable farming practices.

Vintage Farm Trust

For developing innovative technologies to improve water quality, soil and ecosystem health.

Helms RJ Family Trust

For environmental stewardship and improving ecosystem health through riparian, wetland and native habitat enhancement.

Environmental action in the community

Waitara Taiao

For outstanding advocacy and voluntary effort to protect and restore native biodiversity and te taiao o Waitara.

Dave Watson

For outstanding voluntary effort to protect and restore native biodiversity through pest animal control.

John David Dodunski

For outstanding effort to protect and restore native biodiversity - and in particular New Zealand's native orchids - through pest plant control.

Environmental leadership in business

Blake Cheer jointly with

Gareth Fraser

For efforts to enhance farming practices through collaboration with the farming community for the protection of the environment.

BTW Company

For showing outstanding leadership within the business community towards pest control efforts and innovation on Taranaki maunga.

For video profiles of tonight’s winners, go to www.trc.govt.nz/award-winners