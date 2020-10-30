The Dowse reopens Nuku Tewhatewha - Aotearoa's last known Nga Pou o te Kingitanga

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 05:00

Following an extensive refurbishment, The Dowse Art Museum reopens Nuku Tewhatewha - the only known intact pÄtaka of seven or eight built as symbols of support for the KÄ«ngitanga (MÄori King) Movement - to the public on 30 October 2020.

Situated in the heart of The Dowse, this permanent display offers visitors a chance to explore the pÄtaka in a warm and light-filled space with new story-telling graphics, digital and interactive activities, and contemporary artwork.

Nuku Tewhatewha, symbolising a long history of MÄori leadership and land rights, is one of Te Awa Kairangi Hutt Valley’s greatest taonga. Commissioned by Wiremu Tako NgÄtata (Te Äti Awa, NgÄti Ruanui, NgÄ Ruahinerangi, NgÄ iwi o Taranaki) and built in 1856 under master carver Te Heuheu TÅ«kino IV (Horonuku), he is one of the buildings created in support of the KÄ«ngitanga Movement - and the only one that survives intact today.

For over 90 years, Nuku Tewhatewha was in the care of the Beetham whÄnau and in 1982 was returned home to Te Awa Kairangi. "Nuku Tewhatewha stands as a tangible symbol of the MÄori struggle for freedom and equality in our nation," says Catherine Love (Te Äti Awa nui nonu, NgÄti Ruanui, NgÄ Ruahinerangi, NgÄ iwi o Taranaki), descendant of Wiremu Tako NgÄtata. "The commitment of the Beetham whÄnau in caring for and protecting Nuku Tewhatewha, over many years, reflects the shared desire of Wiremu Tako NgÄtata and William Beetham for their two peoples, MÄori and PÄkehÄ, to live and work together in equality and friendship."

Darcy Nicholas (KÄhui Maunga, Te Äti Awa, NgÄti Ruanui, Tauranga Moana, NgÄti HauÄ), contemporary MÄori artist explains, "Wiremu Tako NgÄtata was a Paramount Chief of Te Äti Awa and had a vision of peace and the building of a strong nation for his MÄori people and the PÄkehÄ settlers. That belief was carried on by succeeding generations of his family and the Beetham family who protected the pÄtaka and returned it to the greater Wellington area."

Edward Beetham, descendent of William Beetham, adds, "When Nuku Tewhatewha was at Brancepeth (Wairarapa), he was a revered part of the family and the property. He was always the story of the promise made and kept between MÄori and PÄkehÄ - as children we used to play on him, but we still learnt a huge amount of respect for what he stood for. He was part of us."

The newly refurbished gallery offers a new way of experiencing Nuku Tewhatewha and his unique history. It aims to enhance visitors’ appreciation and understanding of his symbolism and it provides the space and opportunity to learn more about this pÄtaka and his story in greater detail than before. "The idea was for Nuku Tewhatewha’s story and significance to be more accessible to all visitors, both for whÄnau and iwi as well as those meeting Nuku Tewhatewha for the first time," says Karl Chitham (NgÄ Puhi, Te Uriroroi), Director of The Dowse.

"The new look space offers a more welcoming way to spend time with Nuku Tewhatewha," observes Chitham, noting that while there are no changes to the pÄtaka, there is more historical information on display.

"We have worked directly with members of the Love and Beetham whÄnau, as well as with individuals from hapÅ« and iwi, alongside gathering information and perspectives from a variety of knowledge-holders across various disciplines, including whakairo, the KÄ«ngitanga, archives, whakapapa and history."

The reopening of Nuku Tewhatewha was celebrated with dignatories from Te Äti Awa on 30 October 2020, following which it is open to the public.

A short history of Nuku Tewhatewha

Nuku Tewhatewha is recognised as one of Te Awa Kairangi’s greatest treasures. Built in 1856, he is the only known intact pÄtaka of seven or eight known as NgÄ Pou o te KÄ«ngitanga (The Pillars of the Kingdom) that were carved across the North Island as symbols of support for the KÄ«ngitanga (MÄori King) Movement.

Commissioned by Wiremu Tako NgÄtata (Te Äti Awa, NgÄti Ruanui, NgÄ Ruahinerangi me etehi ano o ngÄ iwi o Taranaki), Nuku Tewhatewha was built by NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa tohunga whakairo Te Heuheu TÅ«kino IV (Horonuku).

The journey of this pÄtaka began in 1856 in Te Mako, the residence of Wiremu Tako NgÄtata in Te Ngaengae (Naenae), where he was carved by Horonuku and his team of carvers. The land at Te Mako was bought by a Yorkshireman, William Beetham, and in 1861 it was agreed that Nuku Tewhatewha would be cared for by Beetham. The agreement was maintained after their deaths by Beetham’s third son, George, and in 1888/89, Nuku Tewhatewha was moved to his home in Thorndon, Wellington. He remained there until 1912, when he was transferred to Brancepeth Station, Wainuioru, which was owned by Hugh Beetham. Here the promise of kaitiakitanga was maintained and he was looked after by subsequent generations of the Beetham family until 1982, when a group of Te Äti Awa elders, led by Sir Makere Rangiatea Ralph' Love, a great grandson of Wiremu Tako NgÄtata, accompanied the Tribal Tohunga, Ruka Broughton and Rangitihi Tahuparae, to bring Nuku Tewhatewha back to Te Awa Kairangi.

The important relationship between Wiremu Tako NgÄtata and the Beetham family is a story about the making of a nation. This was a positive relationship between a MÄori leader and a PÄkehÄ family. They saw the future of a strong and unique nation.