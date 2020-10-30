On edge: help keep our state highways safe - NZTA

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 09:35

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is asking Waikato motorists to play their part in keeping state highways safe by avoiding driving over edge marker posts installed along roadsides.

Waikato System Manager Cara Lauder says edge marker posts provide useful guidance for drivers about the layout of the road ahead, especially dips and curves along the road.

"Edge marker posts are fitted with reflective devices, which make them very helpful for night-time driving. Curves and dips along the road can make it hard to see the road ahead. Edge marker posts stand above the road surface, so they can be seen from far away even when the road surface and markings are not visible. They also don’t get obscured by dirt and debris in the way that road marking or raised reflective pavement markers can."

Ms Lauder says edge marker posts are known to reduce crashes by up to 18 per cent, particularly at night.

"Vehicle crashes at night in high speed rural areas can result in injuries or loss of life.

"Edge marker posts alongside state highways in the Waikato are frequently run over and damaged by vehicles. They’re also made of hard plastic and can damage the underneath of a vehicle if driven over.

"Waka Kotahi and its maintenance contractors work hard to maintain and replace damaged edge marker posts on the state highway network, to help keep road users safe. We ask road users to play their part by avoiding driving over edge marker posts."

