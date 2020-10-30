'Whanau come together to stand against violence'

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 10:31

On 15 November at 10am, Picton whÄnau will come together at Waikawa Marae to sign a Charter of Commitment as they make a significant stand against violence in their community. Shane Graham, Chair of TÅ« Pono Te Mana Kaha o te WhÄnau said, "This is part of a campaign called ‘Standing Strong Together’ a platform to develop long term solutions to breaking the cycle of intergenerational whÄnau harm through kaupapa MÄori models of intervention. The goal is for whÄnau to take ownership and responsibility for their actions and to develop solutions to address whÄnau harm".

"Our service model is based on the Mangopare which represents strength, leadership, agility, tenacity, unrelenting determination, courage, and wealth. We acknowledge the work that needs to be done to prevent whÄnau harm and the strength that comes from a collaborative effort. We believe there is no one answer to breaking the cycle of violence, it can only come from strategies that span marae, iwi, hapÅ«, homes, schools and communities. Programs that teach problem-solving, communication, conflict management, emotional regulation, and other life skills are effective in reducing violence and for authenticity these should happen in our own spaces where our values of manaakitanga and kotahitanga are upheld," says Mr Graham.

Speaking on behalf of Waikawa Marae, Chair Rita Powick said, "We heard about TÅ« Pono back in 2016 when we were given a chance to offer our own ideas and solutions through the South Island WhÄnau Ora Agency subsequently through strong leadership and whÄnau input our plans are now coming to fruition. The charter reinforces that Waikawa Marae is a safe and secure environment where an individual’s tinana, wairua, hinengaro and that of their wider whÄnau are proactively protected. All people who belong to or visit Waikawa Marae come knowing that this is a TÅ« Pono space which means there are conditions and policies in place to help them feel safe and supported".

"Through TÅ« Pono, whÄnau are being empowered to help promote a zero-tolerance to whÄnau harm which is a more powerful message when we’re in it together than through agencies", says Mr Graham.

We believe we are all responsible for ‘Standing Strong Together’ to build each other up and provide paths that can be transformational for whÄnau who truly want to break the cycle of violence and harm. We can’t stand by and watch."