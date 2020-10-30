'Whanau come together to stand against violence'

|
On 15 November at 10am, Picton whÄnau will come together at Waikawa Marae to sign a Charter of Commitment as they make a significant stand against violence in their community. Shane Graham, Chair of TÅ« Pono Te Mana Kaha o te WhÄnau said, "This is part of a campaign called ‘Standing Strong Together’ a platform to develop long term solutions to breaking the cycle of intergenerational whÄnau harm through kaupapa MÄori models of intervention. The goal is for whÄnau to take ownership and responsibility for their actions and to develop solutions to address whÄnau harm".
"Our service model is based on the Mangopare which represents strength, leadership, agility, tenacity, unrelenting determination, courage, and wealth. We acknowledge the work that needs to be done to prevent whÄnau harm and the strength that comes from a collaborative effort. We believe there is no one answer to breaking the cycle of violence, it can only come from strategies that span marae, iwi, hapÅ«, homes, schools and communities. Programs that teach problem-solving, communication, conflict management, emotional regulation, and other life skills are effective in reducing violence and for authenticity these should happen in our own spaces where our values of manaakitanga and kotahitanga are upheld," says Mr Graham.
Speaking on behalf of Waikawa Marae, Chair Rita Powick said, "We heard about TÅ« Pono back in 2016 when we were given a chance to offer our own ideas and solutions through the South Island WhÄnau Ora Agency subsequently through strong leadership and whÄnau input our plans are now coming to fruition. The charter reinforces that Waikawa Marae is a safe and secure environment where an individual’s tinana, wairua, hinengaro and that of their wider whÄnau are proactively protected. All people who belong to or visit Waikawa Marae come knowing that this is a TÅ« Pono space which means there are conditions and policies in place to help them feel safe and supported".
"Through TÅ« Pono, whÄnau are being empowered to help promote a zero-tolerance to whÄnau harm which is a more powerful message when we’re in it together than through agencies", says Mr Graham.
We believe we are all responsible for ‘Standing Strong Together’ to build each other up and provide paths that can be transformational for whÄnau who truly want to break the cycle of violence and harm. We can’t stand by and watch."
