Jellicoe Park homicide: Two men charged with murder

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 10:25

Attribute to Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau Police:

Police have charged two people with murder in relation to the homicide investigation into the death of Nigel Fuatimu.

Mr Fuatimu, 21, died after he was attacked at Jellicoe Park on the evening of October 3, 2020.

Earlier this month the Operation Preston investigation team arrested and charged four men with assault in relation to this incident.

Those charges have today been upgraded.

Two men, aged 23 and 24, are now facing murder charges and are appearing today in the Manukau District Court.

Two other men, both aged 26, now face charges of aggravated robbery in relation to this incident and will also be appearing today in the Manukau District Court.

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin says Police have been working hard on this case to hold the alleged offenders responsible for Nigel’s murder to account.

"We hope today’s update provides some form of closure for Nigel’s family, who are still reeling from his tragic death."