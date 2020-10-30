Road reopens to traffic at upgraded intersection - Taupo District Council

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 11:02

The transformation of the intersection of Ruapehu and Tūwharetoa streets is almost complete, with the road reopening to through-traffic last night, and only minor finishing touches to go.

The intersection upgrade, which began in August, is part of the wider $20.6 million Taupō Town Centre Transformation project. It has included the realignment of each corner to improve health and safety and sight lines, a raised pedestrian crossing, repaving, curved seating and new planting.

Programme delivery manager Ian Gray said it was great to see the contractors on the ground working so quickly.

"This upgrade was originally scheduled to be completed by the end of November, so it is very impressive to see our Camex team working hard to get this intersection complete much earlier than anticipated.

"Thank you to the community and the affected businesses who have been so understanding and patient as this work has progressed.

"This is the first project to be completed of the two year programme of work to transform our town centre and it is exciting to see how these important areas are turning into places that are more people-friendly that attract locals and visitors so they spend time here.

"We are now working through the next phase of the project and will soon be confirming timeframes for the upgrade of the intersection of Ruapehu and Horomatangi streets. Our team has already been out on the ground talking to affected businesses about this next phase, and we will be out again soon to ensure everyone is aware of this next project and the timings around it," he said.