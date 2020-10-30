LPC's commitment to working with port users established - RTF

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 11:05

A milestone has been reached for South Island port users with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the South Island Port User Working Group (SIPUWG) and Lyttelton Port Company (LPC).

Formed in October 2019, SIPUWG members comprise port users from throughout the South Island, including road transport operators responsible for 90 percent of road freight movements through Lyttelton Port. The working group also has the backing of the Road Transport Forum, Road Transport Association New Zealand, National Road Carriers Inc. and the New Zealand Trucking Association, providing further support from within the transport industry.

The Group’s Chairman, Jonathan Ward, says their focus is to promote the key values of health and safety, productivity, chain of responsibility, and compliance between all South Island port companies and their users.

"Forming the working group was seen as a way for road transport and other industries to develop a stronger and more positive relationship with the port," says Jonathan.

"The signing of this document shows there is a willingness from both parties to work together and this is a positive step in the right direction. For the economy to grow and recover it is important that the whole supply chain is working effectively together."

LPC General Manager Container Operations, Simon Munt, says the aim of the MOU is to focus on prioritising issues of concern affecting South Island road freight operators and other industries who use port facilities.

"We’re committed to supporting road freight operators while continuing to provide service delivery to the Canterbury supply chain."

"LPC is the gateway for the goods that keeps both Canterbury and the South Island moving - our relationship with road freight operators is a part of that."

While working group membership has initially focused on container transport operators and exporters, it is envisaged that other port user groups such as shipping companies, and other transport operators including bulk, log and vehicle, will also join as the group increases its membership numbers.

The group has high hopes that working collaboratively will help improve communication and accountability between all stakeholders involved in the South Island supply chain.