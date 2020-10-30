SH1 ETA southbound Broadlands Rd on/off ramps closing for repairs - NZTA

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 11:31

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises State Highway 1 East TaupÅ Arterial southbound on/off ramps at the Broadlands Road intersection will be closed for repair from this Sunday.

Work to fix the large cracks on the road surface will to start this weekend, from 6pm Sunday 1 November and is expected to take around three weeks to complete.

Detours will be in place and clearly signposted, directing road users to use the Centennial Drive Road intersection. This detour will add approximately 3-4 minutes to a journey.

The northbound on/off ramps will remain open and are unaffected by the closure.

We advise motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

Visit Waka Kotahi’s Journey Planner ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) website for up to date information on up to date information on road or lane closures, detours, road works, traffic and delays.

Waka Kotahi NZ thanks motorists for their patience.