Cromwell Police investigating car break-ins seeking help

Cromwell Police investigating thefts from cars parked in recreational car parks are seeking help from the public.

On Tuesday 27 October two cars parked at Nine Mile, Cromwell Gorge during the day had their windows smashed and tools stolen.

Last night (29 October) around 6:15pm, a car was parked at the carpark by Bannockburn Bridge while the occupant went for a walk on the nearby River Trail.

The driver's window was smashed and a wallet and cell phone were stolen.

Today (30 October) around 10am, a van was parked at a car park on Bannockburn Road while the occupant went for a walk on the nearby cycle track.

The driver’s window was smashed and a wallet stolen.

Both Bannockburn car parks are approximately 400 metres apart and are frequented by users of the nearby walking trails and cycle tracks.

Vehicles parked there are readily visible to passing traffic.

"The victims had locked their cars and hidden their valuables out of sight," says Sergeant Sarah Waugh.

"They are angry and upset at having their vehicles broken into and the subsequent ongoing disruption associated with cancelling bank cards and store cards."

If anyone saw anyone or anything suspicious or unusual in these areas around these times, Police would like to hear from you.

You can contact Sergeant Waugh at Cromwell Police Station via 105, or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.